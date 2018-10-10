Flipkart does not aspire to play a role in global markets: Binny Bansal

Even though it now has the backing of the global retail giant Walmart, says, the home-grown company does not aspire to play a role in global markets, and would instead bet on India itself where opportunities are immense.

In a fireside chat with Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairman of IDG Ventures India on Tuesday evening, the company's co-founder said that e-commerce and retail are very local businesses and it is difficult to take the model and apply outside. Calling India a land of opportunities, Bansal said the country is the last big market and there are no such markets to take the model into.

“There are too many opportunities in India to build around e-commerce such as financial services. We want to do more around Indian customers rather than stretch ourselves to markets where competition might be more,” Bansal added.

Opening up about the US retail giant Walmart’s deal with Flipkart, Bansal said since it was not a full-blown acquisition, the deal went quite smoothly.



“Yes, more than 50 per cent of the company is owned by Walmart, but there’s zero change in personnel and teams and how runs. It continues to be the same company with the same ethos. It was a complex deal to construct but emotions became easier to manage because most of what we stand for was not really changing,” he explained.

had earlier this year completed acquired 77 per cent stake in for $16-billion. Post the competition of the acquisition, had also said, Flipkart’s existing management team led by CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy will continue to lead the business. Existing investors Tiger Global and Tencent Holdings will remain on the Flipkart board.

Bansal said, Flipkart’s acquisition of e-commerce such as Myntra and Jabong and payments platform PhonePe really played out well because these were also strategic deals where the ethos of the remained same and they were allowed keep their respective entrepreneurial ecosystems intact.

Speaking of the intense competition in the e-commerce space in India, Bansal said Flipkart would continue on its own journey and learn from competitors while betting big on two new spaces -- grocery and furniture. Until now, the company’s strongest categories were fashion, electronics and mobile phones.