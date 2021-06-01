Noel Tata, Pramit Jhaveri front runners to join Tata Sons board

Noel Tata, chairman of retail chain Trent and former Citibank India head, Pramit Jhaveri are frontrunners to get a seat on the board of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

Both are currently on the board of Tata Trusts and will represent the trusts on board, CNBC TV18 reported. declined to comment on the report. As of now, Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS group and Vice Chairman of Tata Trusts, is representing the Tata Trusts on board.

Noel, half brother of Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata, was inducted on the board of Tata Trusts in 2019 for three years.

Jhaveri joined Dorabji Trust last year. Tata Sons' annual general meeting is usually held in August and if these two appointments are made then it would require shareholders permission in the meet. bs reporter



