Nokia India renews Bengaluru office lease with Embassy REIT

Telecom gear maker India has renewed its lease agreement for 5.11 lakh square feet office space at Embassy Office Parks REIT's business park in

said in a statement that it has "completed a lease renewal in Embassy Manyata at with Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd ( India),



Indian subsidiary of the Finland based telecom giant Nokia."



Embassy Manyata, which is spread over 121 acres, is one of the largest business parks in India with an operational area of around 12 million square feet.

Vikaash Khdloya, Deputy CEO and COO of Embassy REIT, said, "We are delighted to extend our decade long relationship with Nokia and are grateful for the strengthened partnership. This deal underscores Embassy REIT's position as the landlord of choice for top Indian and multinational corporates."



is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

It owns and operates a 42.4 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

