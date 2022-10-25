JUST IN
WhatsApp is back: Services restored after 2 hours of global outage
Landlines in the time of 5G: Pvt sector is getting serious about the biz
Sequoia India may invest $50 mn in homegrown edtech startup
DLF to launch new properties worth Rs 3,500 crore in second half of FY23
Reliance Retail to expand biz in affordable toy segment through Rowan brand
Aircraft bird strike incidents rise by 49.3% in January-July period
CCI slaps Rs 936.44 cr penalty on Google for unfair business policies
India Space Congress enables startups to partner in $1.5 trn space economy
Embassy REIT to invest Rs 2,200 cr in 4 yrs to develop new office buildings
Tata Steel's Dutch arm signs MOU to supply Ford with green steel after 2030
You are here: Home » Companies » News
UltraTech to ramp up domestic cement capacity by a third by FY26
Business Standard

Nomura Singapore sells 1.52% stake in CSB Bank worth Rs 61 crore

Nomura Singapore on Tuesday divested 1.52 per cent stake in private sector lender CSB Bank for over Rs 61 crore through an open market transaction

Topics
Nomura | CSB Bank | Stake sale

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CSB BANK

Nomura Singapore on Tuesday divested 1.52 per cent stake in private sector lender CSB Bank for over Rs 61 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nomura Singapore offloaded 26,39,673 shares, amounting to 1.52 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed off at an average price of Rs 232.3 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 61.31 crore.

Meanwhile, Maybank Securities Pte bought the shares at the same price.

On Tuesday, shares of CSB Bank closed 2.42 per cent lower at Rs 228.20 apiece on NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nomura

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 20:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.