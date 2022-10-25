CPSEs fail to procure mandated quantities from SMEs led by SC/ST and women

Of the total procurement by CPSEs, the share of purchases made from Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) led by SC/ST entrepreneurs declined from 0.49 per cent in FY20 to 0.46 per cent in FY21, against the mandated target of four per cent, according to the latest survey on public enterprises.

The total procurement by (CPSEs) is valued at Rs 1.7 trillion for the fiscal year (FY) 2021.

(PSUs) operating in Petroleum (Refinery & Marketing), Heavy & Medium Engineering, and Power Generation sectors are the largest procurers, purchasing about 83 per cent of their total requirements from owned by SCs/STs. in no other sector have been able to achieve this target.

The share of procurement by from owned by women surged from 0.26 per cent in FY20 to 0.39 per cent of the total procurement in FY21, according the survey.

At the sectoral level, only agro-based and financial services PSUs have been able to achieve the mandated target of three per cent.

Under the public procurement policy, the has mandated 25 per cent minimum annual procurement from and also mandated procuring a minimum three per cent out of the 25 per cent from SMEs owned by women, in addition to 4 per cent to be procured from SMEs owned by SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), said the realisation against the targets is very low for both SCs/STs and women-led SMEs as they are few in numbers and their composition is in those areas where the probability of procurement is low. The PSUs have failed to proactively develop new vendors.

“The CSR funds of these PSUs should be deployed in developing the capacities of women and SC/ST entrepreneurs. The top-level management of these PSUs have to realise the importance of this policy and spend resources on sensitising personnel in the organisation across different levels,” he added.

The Vendor Development Programmes (VDPs) are aimed at building the capacity of SMEs and enhancing their participation in the public procurement process.

According to the data from MSME Sambandh portal for FY22, out of the 154 till date which have reported their data on the website, the procurement was 0.76 per cent from SC/ST entrepreneurs and 0.97 per cent from .

Only 11 PSUs were able to achieve the mandated procurement from SCs/STs owned SMEs led by Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India, Antrix Corporation Ltd., and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited.

ICRIER (Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relation)-NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) Report “Digital Financial Inclusion of Women in MSMEs” highlights that despite the government introducing several schemes to promote access to finance for women entrepreneurs, there is a lack of awareness among women in the . Lack of use of digital tools and digital financial literacy is also leading to information asymmetry.