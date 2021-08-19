Now, invest in digital gold and silver via TruCard's TruCoin: How it works

In an attempt to make investing in digital gold and silver easier, fintech start-up TruCard has recently introduced digital savings in eGold and Silver via TruCoin. ‘TruCoin’ under the Trucard app is now available to the Indian market and through assisted models like EbixCash, eko and justlearn.

“TruCard well to those who are always on the go and yet looking for safer options with instant visibility both long term and short term with liquidity round the clock,” the company said in a statement.

The company claims that this innovation has been widely accepted in the US by many partners and fintech accelerator programs like Kansas City Bank, and more, “Trucard’s US presence enables it to offer the international prices marked to LBMA for gold/Silver through the digital app,” it further stated.

Moreover, the startup has also launched a new branch of its app called the ‘Business APP’ to enable the features of TruCard to small businesses and stores, many of those unbanked.

Trucoin will let users save in digital Gold and silver ‘TruCoins’ in amounts as low as Rs 10 or few cents. One TruCoin is equivalent to one gram of gold or one Trucoin silver is one gram of silver. The user can buy or sell and even exchange these TruCoins at select jewellers at any time. The app is available on both smartphones as well as feature phones.

Here are more features of TruCard:

TrueCard comes with neo banking features like wallet with prepaid cards, withdrawal from ATM, use on internet and e-commerce transactions. Other features like ‘Buy Now. Pay Later’ (store credit), Trucoin purchase on the Trucard App, can be made through various digital ways including GPay, UPI mode and other easier to use modes and wallets You can even buy with cash at partner business outlets. It is focused on financial inclusion and looks to provide its partners to earn through its Business App.

TruCard is a global initiative, and the “footprints will help many of the NRI and other people of Indian origin, workers abroad, students studying abroad to save and use in many geographies including US and GCC,” it added. The company plans to have many services and use cases like remittances, secured credit and credit cards without documentation to be introduced soon.