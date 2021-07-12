NSDC, WhiteHat Jr to build capacity of coding trainers in India

-
-
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Monday announced it has empaneled edtech company WhiteHat Jr as its training partner to accelerate Skill India Mission.
The partnership aims to significantly increase the talent pool of qualified coders to teach coding to children across the country. About 12,500 coding trainers will be trained in three-years
It will also promote learning and upskilling of teachers for the ecosystem.
"NSDC's endeavor is to work with world-class organisations to make available their training capacities, knowledge and innovation to the ecosystem of learners in the country. We believe our partnership with WhiteHat JR will help a larger group of students acquire skill sets in emerging technologies. This will enable them to effectively participate in the fast-changing economic and social spheres of life," said Arun Pillai, Chief Strategy Officer, NSDC, in a statement.
"WhiteHat Jr was established with the vision of making every child a creator versus a consumer of technology in the digital age. By partnering with the esteemed NSDC, we will enable this vision to come to life for every child in India through creating a network of trainers in the last mile of the country," added Karan Bajaj, Founder and CEO, WhiteHat Jr.
NSDC, working under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, is a public-private partnership organization. It is tasked with carrying out initiatives that lay emphasis on training Indian youth in market-ready skills.
Whitehat Jr is a kids coding platform that encourages IT learning and coding amongst students to prepare them for the new-age world.
