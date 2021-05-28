Telangana: Junior doctors withdraw strike, govt announces hike in stipend

-
ALSO READ
Bihar junior doctors on indefinite strike, seek revision in stipend
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Covid-19: Panel suggests WHO should have more power to stop pandemics
Finance Minister mulling 75% reduction in foreign travel budget for FY22
Govt must follow suggestions of experts to impose lockdown: Congress
-
The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) called off their strike to serve the patients as the country is witnessing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
"Keeping in view of patient's health as our first priority and also our responsibility to seve them in present pandemic crisis, we T-JUDA calling off the strike and will report to duties from 9 pm today," a statement issued by the Junior Doctors Association said.
The junior doctors have been demanding separate exclusive Covid hospitals for doctors and their family members who are infected with Covid 19. Though they have given assurance regarding the same, non have been put into implementation till date.
Demanding to fulfill the promises made to the doctors, the Telangana Senior Doctors Association alongside junior doctors had boycotted all the COVID-related duties from May 26 except for ICU cases and Critical care units.
The Telangana government has announced a 15 per cent increase in the stipend for senior resident doctors in the state.
In the order, the state government said that the Director of Medical Education, Hyderabad has furnished a proposal for a 15 per cent increase of stipend for Senior Residents from Rs 70,000 per month to Rs 80,500 per month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU