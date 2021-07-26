JUST IN
NTPC bags 325 MW solar projects at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh

The NTPC has set a target to install 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-run power giant NTPC on Monday said its arm NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd has bagged 325 megawatt (MW) solar projects to be set up at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.

"NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of NTPC, has emerged winner at the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL) auction for 450 MW of solar projects at the Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a clarification to the BSE.

As per the filing, the NTPC Renewables won a capacity of 105 MW and 220 MW quoting the lowest tariff of Rs 2.35 per kWh (or per unit), and Rs 2.33 per kWh respectively.

However, it said, "Considering the size and scale of operations of the company there is no material impact (of this auction results).... on the company".

Presently, the NTPC Group has an installed capacity of 66,875 MW.

The NTPC has set a target to install 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

First Published: Mon, July 26 2021. 15:11 IST

