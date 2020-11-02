NTPC board okays extension of tenure of CMD Gurdeep Singh till July 2025

-
ALSO READ
NTPC shares slip 5%, near 52-week low after multiple block deals
NTPC jumps 9% after Q1 earnings; consolidated net profit declines 6% YoY
NTPC Group's power generation in July rises 13% at 26.73 billion units
NTPC achieves highest daily gross power generation of 977.07 MU: Govt
NTPC profit slumps 6% in June quarter, income down at Rs 26,795 cr
-
State-run power giant NTPC's board on Monday approved the extension of tenure of the company's chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh till July 31, 2025.
Singh's extended term will start from February 4, 2021.
The board of directors of the company in its meeting "approved the extension of tenure of Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC from February 4, 2021 till July 31, 2025 i.e. date of his superannuation or until further order, whichever is earlier," a BSE filing said.
Singh had taken over as chairman and managing director of NTPC on February 4, 2016.
He started his career in 1987 as an engineer trainee with NTPC and has worked his way through various ranks in both public sector and private sector.
He has wide ranging experience entailing all aspects of power generation business.
His rich experience has seen him serving as plant operation engineer as well as top leadership positions.
Prior to joining NTPC, he was managing director of Gujarat State Electricity Company (GSECL).
Before GSECL, he worked with Powergen, CLP, AES, IDFC and CESC.
He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra and has undergone Management Education Programme from IIM Ahmedabad.
He has received management and leadership training from global institutions like Sad Business School-Oxford, Darden School of Management-Virginia, USA, Singapore Civil Services College-Singapore, ISB-Hyderabad, etc.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU