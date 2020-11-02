Kia Motors logs in best ever monthly sales in October with 21,021 units

-

Kia Motors India on Monday reported its highest ever monthly sales at 21,021 units in October, registering 64 per cent jump from the same period last year.
The automaker had sold 12,854 units in October last year. Last month, Kia sold 11,721 units of Sonet, 8,900 units of Seltos and 400 units of Carnival.
On the back of robust sales in October, the company now has over 1.5 lakh Kia vehicles on the Indian road and has maintained its position as the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer in the country, Kia Motors India said in a statement.
The overall sales were notable for the company, especially with the onset of the festive season where the demand is expected to go even higher, it added.
"We are witnessing a strong surge in customer demand from across the markets, and we're confident that it will grow even further with the onset of the festive season," Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said.
It is good to see the numbers rebounding with the market slowly coming back on track as the customers are going ahead with their long-held purchases, he added.
"We are extremely happy with the way we have performed in the past couple of months and are confident of continuing this success beyond Diwali as well. Keeping this in mind, we are now considering to start the third shift in our plant to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products in India," Shim noted.
The company has an installed production capacity of 3 lakh units per annum at its manufacturing facility in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.
