NTPC gets green clearance for Rs 77.32 bn expansion project in Odisha

has been given the green clearance for the Rs 77.32 billion expansion project of the Thermal Power Station in Odisha, a senior government said Monday.

The company's proposal is to add two additional units of 660 MW each in the existing premise of the Tehermal Power Project (TTPP) located in district,

"The has given the environment clearance for the NTPC's proposed coal-based ultra super critical thermal power project expansion. The approval has been given with some riders," the said.

The proposed project, which is expected to meet the power demand of the eastern region, is estimated to cost Rs 77.32 billion and is planned to be commission by 2022.

In its proposal, the said about 446 acres of land is required for expansion. The two additional plant facilities will be set up within the land available in the existing power station.

The coal requirement for the expansion project is estimated to be about 6.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and it will be supplied by the (CIL), mostly from Mahanadi Coalfieds.

The plants generate about one fourth of the total power generated in the country. The company has been continuously exploring and identifying projects, where expansion of existing stations apart from new greenfield projects could be set up, wherever feasible.