NTPC inks Rs 5,000 crore term-loan pact with SBI for capex spending

The loan facility has been extended at an interest rate linked to 3-month MCLR of the bank and has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power generation company NTPC on Saturday said it has signed a term loan agreement for Rs 5,000 crore was signed with State Bank of India (SBI).

The loan facility has been extended at an interest rate linked to 3-month MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate) of the bank and has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years, NTPC said in a statement.

The loan will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC, it said.
First Published: Sat, December 07 2019. 15:24 IST

