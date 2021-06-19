NTPC's Q4 net soars 258% to Rs 4,479 cr, to pay final dividend of Rs 3.15

State-owned power giant on Saturday reported 258 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit on a standalone basis at Rs 4,479 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY21) as against Rs 1,252 crore in the same period a year earlier (Q4FY20).

However, revenue from operations fell marginally (2.5 per cent) to Rs 26,566 crore as compared to Rs 27,246 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, net profit rose 35 per cent from Rs 3,315 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY21).

Segement wise, revenue from power generation came in at Rs 26,418 crore, while other revenues stood at Rs 1,446 crore for the quarter under review.

The Board of Directors have also recommended the final dividend of Rs 3.15 per share for the financial year 2020-21.

For the full year ending March 2021, recorded a net profit of Rs 13,769 crore, up 36 per cent from the last year.

On Friday, its stock fell 3.15 per cent to close at Rs 113.7 on NSE.