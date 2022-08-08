JUST IN
Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit soars 466%; ARPU rises to Rs 183
NTPC seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 12,000 cr via bonds

The funds to be raised in one or more tranches (not exceeding 12) through private placement will be used as capital expenditure, working capital and for general corporate purposes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The company's board approved the proposal on July 29, 2022.

NTPC will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures in annual general meeting on August 30.

The funds to be raised in one or more tranches (not exceeding 12) through private placement will be used as capital expenditure, working capital and for general corporate purposes, as per the notice for the AGM.

As the company is under capacity expansion mode, major portion of the capital expenditure requirement has to be funded by debt.

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 17:22 IST

