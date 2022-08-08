NTPC seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 12,000 cr via bonds

will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures in annual general meeting on August 30.

The funds to be raised in one or more tranches (not exceeding 12) through private placement will be used as capital expenditure, and for general corporate purposes, as per the notice for the AGM.

As the company is under capacity expansion mode, major portion of the requirement has to be funded by debt.

The company's board approved the proposal on July 29, 2022.

