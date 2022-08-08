JUST IN
Adani Ports Q1 net drops 17% to Rs 1,092 cr; total income rises marginally
Business Standard

IDFC, Indian Bank, Yes Bank put SpiceJet loans on high-risk: Report

The lenders are concerned about SpiceJet's cash flows and have held discussions seeking assurances from the budget carrier, as it is behind on payments to some aircraft lessors, say sources

Topics
SpiceJet | YES Bank | Indian Bank

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

spicejet

Private lenders IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank and state-owned Indian Bank have put their loans to SpiceJet Ltd in the high-risk category, in the latest setback for the airline, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The lenders are concerned about SpiceJet's cash flows and have held discussions seeking assurances from the Indian budget carrier, as it is behind on payments to some aircraft lessors, the sources said.

SpiceJet said that no bank has put its account on high alert.

"Loans are being serviced as per the agreed terms. We are not aware of any bank having any 'concern' nor has there been any communication regarding the same to SpiceJet," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

The banks did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests seeking comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 15:29 IST

