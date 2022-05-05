NTT India launches hyperscale data centre campus NAV1A in Navi Mumbai

NTT India on Thursday announced the launch of its new hyperscale campus, NAV1A, in Navi Mumbai.

The latest development takes NTT’s footprint in the country to 12 facilities, with more than 2.5 million sq.ft and 220 MW of facility power.

This launch comes close on the heels of a new going live in its Chandivali campus, which is India’s first operational hyperscale data centre campus. These are part of the planned $2 billion investment that the company had earmarked in 2020 for scaling its infrastructure capacity to enable it to continue building its One NTT vision.

The investment that one hyperscale data center requires is anywhere between $100-$150 million, said Sharad Sanghi, managing director, NTT India.

“This, along with our Chandivali campus, gives clients the unique opportunity to plan their IT across multiple availability zones connected by our Data Center Interconnect (DCI) fabric within the Mumbai region. And with the Mumbai landing station for the MISTcable system, connecting Singapore, Myanmar and India, they will be able to leverage NTT’s infrastructure for global connectivity. Our projects are progressing at a fast pace and clients can also look forward to an ‘availability triangle’ in the Mumbai region with hyperscale campuses in Chandivali, Mahape and Airoli,” Sanghi added.

NAV1A data centre is spread across 400,000 sq.ft, with the capacity to host 5,000 racks and support over 30MW of IT load. The campus is planned with the capacity for up to four data centres, reaching upto 150 MW of facility load.

Masaaki Moribayashi,pPresident and board director for NTT said, “India is one of the fastest growing data center markets in the world today, making it a prominent focus area for NTT Ltd.’s global business. In the wake of the pandemic, and the recent initiatives by the Government of India, especially policies regarding data localization, and digitization of services across different verticals, we’ve witnessed a sharp rise in demand for data centers, cloud, remote-working and cyber security products and services."

NAV1A is one of the first data centres in India to have deployed alternative cooling solutions, including Liquid Immersion Cooling and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling. These innovative solutions, deployed at scale, have the potential to significantly improve a data centre’s power usage effectiveness.

The company is also investing in use of clean energy in data centre operations, and has built a solar power plant in Solapur, Maharashtra, and a wind and solar energy plant in Karnataka.