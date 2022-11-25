JUST IN
Nykaa records 12 times jump in revenue on Day 1 of Pink Friday sale

The company said that it recorded over 400 orders per minute on the first day of the sale which started on November 21

New Delhi 

Nykaa Pink Friday sale
Beauty and fashion e-commerce firm Nykaa has recorded a 75 per cent growth in gross merchandise value and a 12-fold jump in revenue on Day 1 of its Pink Friday sale, the company said on Friday.

The company said that it recorded over 400 orders per minute on the first day of the sale which started on November 21.

"Nykaa Pink Friday Sale has delivered a 75 per cent growth in GMV compared to the previous year. With over 400 orders recorded every minute on Day 1 this year, the total order volume reached 8 lakhs," Nykaa spokesperson said.

The sale will be live until November 28 on its website, app and Nykaa stores.

The number of visitors on Day 1 of Pink Friday grew by 37 per cent to 10 million, the company claimed.

"A slew of unmissable brand offers led to Nykaa clocking a growth of 34 per cent in unique visitors from 4.3 million on last year's Day 1 to 5.8 million this year. Among categories that did well compared to regular days, purchases of make-up, skincare and haircare rose dramatically by 14X, 12X and 9X respectively," the statement said.

According to Nykaa, 57 per cent of the purchases were made by shoppers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities collectively, reaffirming our confidence in the growing appetite for beauty in that market. Besides metros, the highest orders came from Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Jammu.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 16:59 IST

