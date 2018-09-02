Observe.AI helps call centre agents perform job better without any pause

It is sometimes extremely irritating being stuck over the phone with a call centre agent. We all know that. Real-time guidance and assistance to call centre agents while they are on the call can help ensure better customer satisfaction.

Observe. AI, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with 80 per cent of employees in Bengaluru, offers voice AI (artificial intelligence) platform that helps call centre agents perform their job better. Founded in May 2017 by Akash Singh, Sharath Keshava and Swapnil Jain, the company has recently secured $8 million in Series A ...