Business Standard

Ola launches its new e-scooter S1 Air, prices starting at Rs 84,999

EV manufacturer Ola Electric on Thursday launched its much-anticipated Ola S1 Air e-scooter, which comes available in three variants at a starting price of Rs 84,999

Topics
Ola Electric Mobility | Electric mobility | Electric car india

IANS  |  Bangalore 

Ola EV
Ola Electric

EV manufacturer Ola Electric on Thursday launched its much-anticipated Ola S1 Air e-scooter, which comes available in three variants at a starting price of Rs 84,999.

The company also expanded its Ola S1 portfolio by launching the new variant at a price of Rs 99,999, which comes powered by a 2kWh battery, and offers an IDC range of 91 km and a top speed of 90 km/hr.

The purchase window for the new variant opens from February 9, while the deliveries will begin from March 2023, the company said.

"The expansion of the successful S1 portfolio and the S1 Air in 3 new variants, and across multiple price points will encourage more customers to permanently switch to EVs," Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said in a statement.

The new "S1" variant will be available in 11 colour palettes - Gerua, Matt Black, Coral Glam, Millennial Pink, Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Anthracite Grey, Liquid Silver, and Neo Mint, while, "S1 Air" will be available in Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black, and Liquid Silver.

The Ola S1 Air comes powered by 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh battery packs, a 4.5kW hub motor and a top speed of 85 km/hr.

The 2 kWh variant offers an IDC range of 85 km, while the IDC range for the 3kWh and 4kWh variants is 125 km and 165 km, respectively, according to the company.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 16:57 IST

