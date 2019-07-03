Old is gold? How used car market players are offering greater transparency

While the passenger vehicle industry is battling an extended lean period, those dealing with used cars seem gung-ho about their prospects. In 2018, the used segment registered a growth rate of 15 per cent, which is almost three times the 5.32 per cent growth rate registered by the new passenger car segment in the same year.

While this estimation is based on the organised players’ own assessment, these are reflected in trends shared by car manufacturers as well. In FY18-19, Maruti Suzuki’s pre-owned segment True Value witnessed sales growth of around 18 per cent over ...