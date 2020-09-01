Old SBI hand Dinesh Khara faces new challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic

JUST IN
Abhijit Lele 

On August 28, Dinesh Kumar Khara received a birthday present of sorts. The Banks Board Bureau, the autonomous body set up in 2016 to improve governance in public sector banks, recommended his name for the post of arguably the country’s most powerful banker.

Assuming the government approves Khara’s name as chairman of the State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, he will move to the corner office at State Bank Bhavan in Mumbai’s Nariman Point on October 8. He succeeds Rajnish Kumar, who completes his three-year term. If Khara’s name is finalised, ...

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 06:04 IST

