OnePlus postpones Nord open sale to Friday amid 'overwhelming' demand

has postponed the open sale of its affordable Nord to Friday amid an 'overwhelming response' during the pre-order period. The open sale for the Nord was earlier set for Tuesday.

"To ensure sufficient stock for open sale, the new open sale date for the Nord in India is August 6. We are working to ensure that the customer experience is seamless and we appreciate your understanding," the company said in a statement.

As compensation, will offer a one-year warranty extension for customers who are facing any delays. This offer will be valid till August 31.



The device will go on sale via Reliance Digital and MyJio Stores from August 7 and other retail partners will sell the device from August 12, the company informed.

The OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

It is priced at Rs 27,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and goes up till Rs 29,999 for the high-end 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant.

The company also announced to release the final developer's preview build of OxygenOS 11 on August 10, to give a small group of its community members a chance to start testing out some of the new features and share the feedback.