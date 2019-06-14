JUST IN
ONGC sells naphtha cargo at $6 a tonne, lowest premium since December

Naphtha has been battered by surplus supplies since the start of the year, with refining margins for the product turning negative

Reuters  |  Singapore 

India's Oil & National Gas Corp Ltd has sold a naphtha cargo at close to $6 a tonne over Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the lowest premium in more than five months, industry sources said on Friday.

ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes of the petrochemical feedstock for June 20-21 loading from Mumb

Naphtha has been battered by surplus supplies since the start of the year, with refining margins for the product turning negative last week for the first time in more than a decade. ai on Thursday to Japan's Marubeni Corp, said the sources who track naphtha deals.
