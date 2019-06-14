JUST IN
Hexaware buys US-based Mobiquity for $182 mn to expand cloud offerings

The deal will help Mumbai-based Hexaware gain traction in its banking and pharmaceutical verticals, through Mobiquity's digital products

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Indian IT services company Hexaware Technologies Ltd said on Friday it bought privately owned Mobiquity Inc for $182 million, to expand its cloud and automation service offerings.

The deal will help Mumbai-based Hexaware gain traction in its banking and pharmaceutical verticals, through Mobiquity's digital products.

Hexaware will pay $131 million upfront to Mobiquity and a deferred consideration of $51 million will be paid based on earnouts, the company said.

US-based Mobiquity makes products for partners including Amazon's AWS and Netherlands-headquartered software company Bankbase.
