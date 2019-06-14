Hexaware buys US-based Mobiquity for $182 mn to expand cloud offerings

Indian IT services company Ltd said on Friday it bought privately owned Inc for $182 million, to expand its cloud and

The deal will help Mumbai-based Hexaware gain traction in its banking and pharmaceutical verticals, through Mobiquity's digital products.

Hexaware will pay $131 million upfront to and a deferred consideration of $51 million will be paid based on earnouts, the company said.

US-based makes products for partners including Amazon's AWS and Netherlands-headquartered software company Bankbase.