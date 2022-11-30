Online British fashion retailer Boohoo partners with India's Myntra

Online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Wednesday it was entering the Indian market through a deal to feature its brands on Walmart Inc-owned online fashion site .

The UK-based group and its Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal brands will offer categories including dresses, tops, bottoms and footwear on the Indian site.

The three brands will be housed under a dedicated online brand store on to enable shoppers to easily browse across the catalogs, the group added in a statement.

"Boohoo, DP and Nasty Gal are poised to be well received by discerning fashion conscious consumers in the region," Myntra's Chief Business Officer Sharon Pais said.

Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes and accessories aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, had warned on its full year sales earlier this year after its half-year profit more than halved due to worsening macro-economic conditions.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)