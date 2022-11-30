JUST IN
Online British fashion retailer Boohoo partners with India's Myntra

Online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Wednesday it was entering the Indian market through a deal to feature its brands on Walmart Inc-owned online fashion site Myntra

Myntra isn't looking to take its e-commerce service outside the country, but will be selling its private label products in Walmart stores overseas

Online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Wednesday it was entering the Indian market through a deal to feature its brands on Walmart Inc-owned online fashion site Myntra.

The UK-based group and its Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal brands will offer categories including dresses, tops, bottoms and footwear on the Indian site.

The three brands will be housed under a dedicated online brand store on Myntra to enable shoppers to easily browse across the catalogs, the group added in a statement.

"Boohoo, DP and Nasty Gal are poised to be well received by discerning fashion conscious consumers in the region," Myntra's Chief Business Officer Sharon Pais said.

Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes and accessories aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, had warned on its full year sales earlier this year after its half-year profit more than halved due to worsening macro-economic conditions.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 23:12 IST

