Online gaming is on the rise in India; 72% play fantasy sports for fun

The Indian Federation of Sports Gaming (IFSG), the self-regulatory industry body for the sports gaming sector, and research firm (KPMG) have released a report titled ‘The Evolving Landscape of Sports Gaming in India’. It provides an overview of the industry, with a focus on fantasy sports and eSports



is on the rise in India. Revenues expected to grow at 22% CAGR from FY18-FY23



of respondents say the primary motivation for playing fantasy sports is fun. Further, 69% of respondents say that there are no overlaps between Fantasy Sports and Sports Bettingsay that playing fantasy sports requires profound Skill and Knowledgeof users play fantasy sports 1-3 times a week, with the majority playing once a week and 20% of the respondents reported playing more than five times a weekof users play fantasy sports for freeof the respondents have played paid contests at least once in the last 12 monthsof the spends on come from the users’ pocket. 70-75% of the spends are re-investments coming from previous winnings, cash bonus or periodical promotional offers given by these platforms to their usersof the respondents from the major cities play fantasy sports 1-3 times a week as compared to nearlyof respondents from smaller cities who play more than four times a week on such platformsof the respondents played fantasy cricket followed by 54% playing football.

55% of the respondents had an incorrect understanding of eSports, associating it exclusively with sports based games. A further 22% of respondents were completely unaware of what constitutes



