JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Price cap on cancer drugs likely to dent profit margins of hospitals
Business Standard

Online gaming is on the rise in India; 72% play fantasy sports for fun

55% of the respondents had an incorrect understanding of eSports, associating it exclusively with sports based games

Urvi Malvania 

Net gain: gaming and esports grow

The Indian Federation of Sports Gaming (IFSG), the self-regulatory industry body for the sports gaming sector, and research firm KPMG India (KPMG) have released a report titled ‘The Evolving Landscape of Sports Gaming in India’. It provides an overview of the online gaming industry, with a focus on fantasy sports and eSports

Online gaming is on the rise in India. Revenues expected to grow at 22% CAGR from FY18-FY23


72% of respondents say the primary motivation for playing fantasy sports is fun. Further, 69% of respondents say that there are no overlaps between Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting

Net gain: gaming and esports grow
81% say that playing fantasy sports requires profound Skill and Knowledge

74% of users play fantasy sports 1-3 times a week, with the majority playing once a week and 20% of the respondents reported playing more than five times a week

54% of users play fantasy sports for free

46% of the respondents have played paid contests at least once in the last 12 months

25-30% of the spends on fantasy sports platforms come from the users’ pocket. 70-75% of the spends are re-investments coming from previous winnings, cash bonus or periodical promotional offers given by these platforms to their users
Net gain: gaming and esports grow

85% of the respondents from the major cities play fantasy sports 1-3 times a week as compared to nearly

70% of respondents from smaller cities who play more than four times a week on such platforms

71% of the respondents played fantasy cricket followed by 54% playing football.

55% of the respondents had an incorrect understanding of eSports, associating it exclusively with sports based games. A further 22% of respondents were completely unaware of what eSports constitutes

Net gain: gaming and esports grow
First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 21:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements