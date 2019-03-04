Online gaming is on the rise in India; 72% play fantasy sports for fun

-
ALSO READ
No child's play: Start-ups bet big on online gaming, but no big bucks yet
As casual gamers play for a living, Indian eSports enter a defining phase
Start-ups will play a key role in Indian gaming: Andrej Zdravkovic of AMD
Avid gamer, cosplay enthusiast? Gaming fest DreamHack is coming to India
HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Keyboard: Breathtaking add-on to your gaming console
-
The Indian Federation of Sports Gaming (IFSG), the self-regulatory industry body for the sports gaming sector, and research firm KPMG India (KPMG) have released a report titled ‘The Evolving Landscape of Sports Gaming in India’. It provides an overview of the online gaming industry, with a focus on fantasy sports and eSports
Online gaming is on the rise in India. Revenues expected to grow at 22% CAGR from FY18-FY23
72% of respondents say the primary motivation for playing fantasy sports is fun. Further, 69% of respondents say that there are no overlaps between Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting
74% of users play fantasy sports 1-3 times a week, with the majority playing once a week and 20% of the respondents reported playing more than five times a week
54% of users play fantasy sports for free
46% of the respondents have played paid contests at least once in the last 12 months
25-30% of the spends on fantasy sports platforms come from the users’ pocket. 70-75% of the spends are re-investments coming from previous winnings, cash bonus or periodical promotional offers given by these platforms to their users
85% of the respondents from the major cities play fantasy sports 1-3 times a week as compared to nearly
70% of respondents from smaller cities who play more than four times a week on such platforms
71% of the respondents played fantasy cricket followed by 54% playing football.
55% of the respondents had an incorrect understanding of eSports, associating it exclusively with sports based games. A further 22% of respondents were completely unaware of what eSports constitutes
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU