Online used car aggregators see brisk business as demand outstrips supply

Strong interest from buyers of pre-owned vehicles has created a demand-supply mismatch in the used car market, a segment that has been of the biggest beneficiaries of the personal mobility trend.

As much as the economic uncertainties spawned by the pandemic are prompting buyers to opt for used instead of a new one, there is also a propensity among the existing owners to defer purchase of a new car and hold on to the existing one. Amid salary cuts and job losses, there are also those who are resorting to distress sales, this to some extent is making up for supply ...