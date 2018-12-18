Online vs offline: More regional retailers may ask for price parity

The demand for parity in product prices for online and offline channels by brick-and-mortar store chains may not be restricted to a small pocket. After Chennai-based retailers, including Viveks, Girias, Shahs, Sathya, and Vasanth, wrote to durables companies recently to rein in differential pricing, chains in other parts of the country may also do the same, said top industry sources.

These include retailers like Kohinoor and Snehanjali in Mumbai, Sales Point in Ahmedabad, Great Eastern in Kolkata, and Sargam in Delhi. The chains were not immediately available for comment. But the ...