Oppo collaborates with Reliance Jio to conduct 5G tests on mobiles

-
ALSO READ
OPPO Reno 7 Pro review: An incremental upgrade lifted by mesmerising design
OPPO Find N first impressions: Impressive first attempt at making foldables
China's OPPO plans to add 100 service centres to its network by 2022
OPPO Enco M32 review: Decent neckband-style wireless earphones on budget
ISRO, Oppo collaborate to strengthen R&D of NavIC messaging service
-
Smartphone maker OPPO India on Friday said that it conducted a 5G standalone and non-standalone network trial in collaboration with telecom service provider Jio.
The site infrastructure and network provider Jio carried out these tests by utilizing the allocated mid-band trial spectrum which is in the range of 3.3-3.6 Ghz frequency range.
Oppo claimed that the 5G trial on Reno7 Series was successfully concluded in a demo set-up in which it could get lag-free 4K video streams on the device along with super-fast uploads and downloads.
Oppo said that the Reno7 Pro smartphone supports up to 10 bands and the Reno7 up to 13 bands that will support access to the 5G network anywhere in the country.
"As an innovative brand, we will continue to front 5G initiatives in India for the deployment of next-generation of connections for users," Oppo India, research and development head, vice-president Tasleem Arif said.
Oppo has filed applications for over 2,900 global patent families and declared more than 1,000 families of 5G Standard Essential Patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU