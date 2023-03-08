JUST IN
Spinning mills fret over clamp on CU India from certifying organic textiles
Musk engages in heated exchange with ex-Twitter employee; apologises later
AI says 15% of total pilots are female, schedules all-women crew flights
GQG Partners likely to increase investment in Adani, says Rajiv Jain
Shyam Metalics eyes $1 bn in revenue from stainless steel business
Adani Group loan repayment: How do promoters raise money through pledging?
AI CEO calls for concerted efforts to curb unruly passenger behaviour
How electric scooters caught fancy of Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, shows data
Dr Reddy's recalls over 4,000 bottles of drug in US due to packaging error
Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies including Mundra
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Spinning mills fret over clamp on CU India from certifying organic textiles
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Orion Innovation commits to increase women employee in India by 15%

Orion reported a 25 per cent growth in the India headcount currently at 2,500. The company further aims to increase the headcount to over 5,000 by 2025

Topics
women employees | women empowerment

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

gender gap
Representative Image

Digital transformation and product development services firm, Orion Innovation has committed to increase the women employee base in the country by 15 per cent, the company said on Wednesday.

Orion reported a 25 per cent growth in the India headcount currently at 2,500. The company further aims to increase the headcount to over 5,000 by 2025.

"We are excited to announce our commitment to increasing the headcount of women employees in India. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace is critical to the success of any organisation." Orion Innovation HR Head India, Arun Paul said in a statement here.

"Our goal is to attract and retain the best talent in the industry and we believe that creating a work environment that supports and empowers women professionals is crucial to achieving this goal," he said.

With this commitment, Orion Innovation aims to not only increase India headcount but also create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, he said. Last month Orion Innovation said it has acquired global technology company Sryas Inc for an 'undisclosed sum'. The acquisition has been 'completed' and Sryas Inc has become a subsidiary, Orion Innovation CEO Raj Patil had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on women employees

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 18:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.