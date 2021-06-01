Outsourcing service provider BLS to help Amazon expand India footprint

-
ALSO READ
Thomas Cook, BLS International: How to trade these travel-related stocks?
Value propositions
What to say, and what not: 'Sensitive/not for disclosure' Amazon story
Economic Survey pegs India's real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
Now, Amazon's food delivery service available in 62 pin codes in Bengaluru
-
BLS International, an outsourcing service provider for government and diplomatic missions globally, on Tuesday said it has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon to provide last-minute connectivity through its centres across India.
The service through BLS centres will help the e-commerce giant to provide e-shopping experience and order fulfilment in urban, semi-urban and rural areas in the country.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon in making the online shopping experience available to the people living in remote areas through our 10,000 centres in the country," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International.
"This collaboration will help Amazon to penetrate their reach in tier II and tier III towns of the country which has a huge consumer base," he added.
BLS centre operators will book the product for the consumer from the wide range available on Amazon.in and the customer can pay for the product in cash.
BLS centre operator, in turn, will make the payment online on the portal and the consumer can then pick up the product from the centre once it is delivered, the company said.
The company works with over 46 client governments including diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.
BLS International now has an extensive network of more than 12,000 centres globally with a strength of over 15,000 employees.
BLS has processed over 52 million applications till date globally.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU