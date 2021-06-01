Tamil Nadu govt finds Wipro's factory not following Covid SOPs, labour laws

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
Govt finalises rules under 4 labour codes, reform to be a reality soon
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
-
Tamil Nadu's Industrial Safety and Health Department has issued show cause notice to hydraulic cylinder maker Wipro Enterprises Pvt Ltd for violating Factories Act and allied labour laws at its plant near here.
The Department officials inspected the plant last week and also found it was not following Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for safety.
The government officials found several discrepancies against the Covid-19 safety SOPs:
-Some workers were not wearing masks during work and transportation;
-Social distancing not followed in canteen, toilets, workplace and transportation;
-Lack of handwashing facilities at the gate with sufficient running water and liquid soap;
-Absence of sanitisation facilities in many parts of the factory;
-Shop floor, canteen, toilets and other places are not disinfected regularly;
-Non-provision of pedal operated water dispensers and use and throw water cups;
-Full time medical officer not available as per the worker strength;
-Only three workers above the age of 45 have been vaccinated out of the eligible 41 workers.
The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health said that it cannot take action against the factory under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the report has been forwarded to the District Collector, Kancheepuram.
The workers' union United Labour Federation (ULF) has approached the Madras High Court against the company and the Tamil Nadu government's order allowing certain units to function during the Covid-19 lockdown.
(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be contacted at v.jagannathan@ians.in)
--IANS
vj/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU