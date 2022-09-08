JUST IN
Mindtree planning to set up development centre in Kolkata, says CEO
ABFRL gets Sebi exemption in Rs 2,195-crore investment by Caladium
Tighter seat belt rules work better for rider safety than alarm: Carmakers
Over 98% of corporate bond issuances are private placements: Report
TCS to redesign Nokia's human capital management system in 130 countries
Kinetic to launch Luna in electric avatar, expands capacity with new plant
JSW sets ambitious goals for e-commerce business, eyes $20-bn GMV by FY32
Gangwal may sell up to 2.8% in IndiGo Airlines for Rs 2,000 cr: Sources
Flipkart launches Flipkart Hotels for domestic, international market
Airtel to launch 5G in a month, to cover key metros by Dec: CEO Vittal
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Apollo Tyres' stock racing ahead on improving outlook, growth in EU
Business Standard

Over 2 years after Covid outbreak, consumer firms see strong festival sales

The sentiment is robust even in the consumer durables segment

Topics
festive sales | consumer spending | ecommerce

Sharleen D’Souza & Pratigya Yadav  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

e-commerce, digital, online, amazon, flipkart, festive sales, consumer
Haier Appliances India also expects a robust season this year with strong double-digit sales compared to the pre-Covid period

The festival season has already begun in the west and south of India with Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam, respectively, and consumer companies are witnessing a pick-up in sales compared to pre-Covid levels.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on festive sales

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 00:25 IST

`
.