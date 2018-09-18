OYO, Cure.Fit among India's 25 best start-ups for employees: LinkedIn

Five-year-old OYO, health and wellness firm Cure.Fit, and on-demand delivery service dunzo.in are among the top 25 that made it to the list of the most sought-after in released by on Tuesday.

The list revealed that has emerged as a major hub for to rise and shine. Out of the 25 on the list, 11 are headquartered in Bengaluru, seven in Mumbai, three in and two each in and

In the list from the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, B2B (business-to-business) make up 50 per cent of the list whereas 20 per cent of the companies - Nineleaps, Zapr Media Labs, BrowsterStack, SigTuple and Exadatum -- are deep technology-based.

Topping the first edition of LinkedIn's list is Gurugram-headquartered which is already India's largest with more than 100,000 rooms in 230 cities -- compared to Marriott's 23,000 and Taj Hotels' 17,000, said in a blog post.

Over the last nine months, the budget hotel brand, which has a headcount of 4,700, has ventured into Malaysia, and Britain.

comes the Bengaluru-headquartered wellness start-up Cure.Fit which has four offerings -- no-equipment gyms, health food, yoga and meditation centres, and primary care.

The company just raised $120 million from existing investors and acquired premium in a deal worth $30-$35 million, said.

The company to occupy the third position on the list is dunzo.in, which is also headquartered in

Dunzo has the distinction of being Google's first direct start-up investment in India, LinkedIn said.

The other companies on the LinkedIn "Top Startups List" for are Rivigo, Digit Insurance, Little Black Book, Republic World, The Minimalist, Razorpay, Innov8 Coworking, Schbang, Acko General Insurance, Treebo Hotels, InCred, Jumbotail, Udaan.com, UpGrad.com, InterviewBit, Shuttl, and

In preparing the list, LinkedIn measured the based on four pillars - employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent -- between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.