OYO to show vaccination status of partner hotels' staff on its app

-
ALSO READ
OYO to cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for employees, family in India
Data sciences, tech must be given due importance in every industry: Oyo CEO
OYO to make further investments in Europe: CEO Ritesh Agarwal
Oyo's India business Ebitda-positive: Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal
Oyo recovering from Covid, has $1 bn to fund operations until IPO: CEO
-
Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday said it will show COVID-19 vaccination status of the staff of its partner hotels on its app as it believes that such initiative will be a key factor in building trust and confidence among consumers when they are ready to travel again.
The initiative, 'VaccinAid' is crucial to aid the recovery of the impacted tourism and travel industry, OYO said.
"Vaccination is the most important intervention against COVID-19. We are launching an industry-first feature, VaccinAid, to show self-reported vaccination status of hotel staff across OYOs," OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet.
OYO's guest surveys show that 87 per cent will prefer hotels with immunised staff when they plan to travel again. "Vaccination visibility when self-reported timely and accurately will become a confidence builder for travel recovery," he added.
"VaccinAid is our small attempt to promote the larger cause of vaccination among our customers as well as our hotel partners & their staff," Agarwal said.
In a statement, OYO said with VaccinAid, as a part of the booking journey, users on its app will have visibility of hotels and homes with vaccinated staff, either with the first dose or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This enables users to book hotels with immunized staff and thereby acts as an accelerator on both sides of the platform, it added.
"This initiative is crucial to aid the recovery of impacted industries across the board, specifically for travel due to pandemic-led restrictions and the worry of stepping out," OYO Global COO & Chief Product Officer Abhinav Sinha said.
OYO Hotels & Homes currently has over 1,00,000 small hotels and homeowners across 800 cities in 80 countries on its platform.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU