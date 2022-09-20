JUST IN
Business Standard

OYO working on 'green tag' for sustainable hotels on its platform: CEO

The 'green tag' will be assigned to hotels that are eco-friendly in terms of features like using solar power enhanced efficient lighting and rainwater harvesting.

Topics
Oyo | hotels | solar power

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: OYO Hotels & Homes
Photo: OYO Hotels & Homes

Hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO is currently working towards bringing a 'green tag' for sustainable hotels listed on its platform, CEO Ankit Gupta said on Tuesday.

The 'green tag' will be assigned to hotels that are eco-friendly in terms of features like using solar power enhanced efficient lighting and rainwater harvesting.

"We are working towards a 'green tag' for all sustainable hotels on our platform," Gupta said at a Ficci event here.

Sharing OYO's future plans, he said, "We are basically thinking about launching green tagged hotels, hotels that are eco-friendly in terms of using solar power enhanced efficient lighting, rainwater harvesting or the likes of it and for the more eco-friendly customers".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 20:01 IST

