P2P lending firms to get a leg up with easing of investment cap

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending firms are likely to get some respite from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as the banking sector regulator is likely to raise the ceiling on fund infusion from individual investors into these platforms to around Rs 25 lakh from Rs 10 lakh currently.

The P2P industry has, for the past one and a half years, been consistently asking the RBI for a higher investment cap from individual lenders, as the current Rs 10 lakh ceiling is seen as a major impediment to scaling up their businesses. "The RBI is considering our demand on investment cap and we have ...