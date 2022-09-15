JUST IN
SIAM elects VECV's Vinod Aggarwal as its new president
Patanjali Group plans to list 4 of its group firms over the next 5 years

The acquired food business consists of 21 products which include ghee, honey, spices, juices, atta etc. It also raised Rs 4,300 crore through a follow-on public offer

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Patanjali
Patanjali Foods is one of the largest palm oil plantation firms in India and has access to assets in about 55 districts across 11 states

Patanjali Group plans to list the other four of its group companies over the next five years as it aims to have a market capitalisation of over Rs 500,000 crore.

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 20:10 IST

