JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

RP-Sanjiv Goenka to launch non-baked snacks after guilt-free proposition
Business Standard

Patanjali to set up Rs 6.34-billion mega food park in Andhra's Vizianagaram

The Patanjali Food and Herbal Park would come up on a 172.84 acre site at Chinnaraopalli village

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Patanjali
Patanjali

A Rs 6.34-billion mega food park that is expected to provide employment to 33,400 people would be set up by Baba Ramdevs Patanjali group in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Patanjali Food and Herbal Park would come up on a 172.84 acre site at Chinnaraopalli village, according to a release from the chief minister's office.

Ramdev met chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu Thursday afternoon and discussed the project, it said.

Core processing facilities including cold storage with blast freezer, grading packing facility for spices and grains and dry warehouse would come up at the park.

An anchor unit for juice extraction, with a capacity of 1500 tonnes per day, would also be set up with an investment of Rs 452 million.

Juice, biscuit, noodles, frozen vegetables and spices processing units are likely to be set up to benefit farmers of the region in a big way, the release added.
First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements