Pay more for the fizz: Cola majors set to hike prices after 6-year gap

If your daily diet includes a glass of sparkling cola, then you should get ready to shell out more. After keeping prices in check for years, the American cola giants are set to make their fizzy drinks portfolio costlier.

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo --- the two beverage majors that control over 80 per cent of the country’s organised cola market --- are likely to raise prices by 6-14 per cent ahead of the summer season. While minor changes to prices of specific shelf keeping units (SKUs) have been effected earlier, it is for the first time since 2014 that prices will be revised across ...