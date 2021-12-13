Paytm GMV more than doubles to Rs 1.66 trn in Oct-Nov 2021 period

-
ALSO READ
NPCI global arm ties up with Mashreq Bank for UPI payments in UAE
What does a scheduled bank status mean for Paytm Payments Bank?
We're almost cashless societies, but let's not rush too quickly into future
In no hurry to launch IPO, will go public when it makes sense: PhonePe CEO
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
-
Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm on Monday reported over two-fold rise in its gross merchandise value to about Rs 1,66,600 crore in the first two months of the third quarter of this fiscal, driven by sharp uptick in loan disbursals.
One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company which owns and operates brand Paytm, had recorded GMV (gross merchandise value) of Rs 72,800 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Paytm refers to GMV as the value of total payments made to merchants through transactions on its app, through Paytm payment instruments or through its payment solutions, over a period. It excludes any consumer-to-consumer payment services such as money transfers.
"Growth momentum in GMV continues in the first two months of the quarter, due to strong performance during the festive season, which continues post festive season," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The number of loans disbursed from the Paytm platform increased over four times to 27 lakh during the reported period, from 5.30 lakh a year ago.
The value of loan disbursed increased by 375 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to Rs 13,200 crore (USD 178 million) in the first two months of the quarter from Rs 280 crore.
"We have seen across each of the lending products, i.e. Paytm Postpaid, Personal Loans and Merchant Loans. On November 26, 2021, we launched a new credit card in partnership with HDFC Bank, further to the announcement of our partnership in September 2021," the company said.
Paytm posted growth of 36 per cent in monthly transacting users (MTUs) at 6.32 crore during the reported period, from over 4.66 crore average MTUs in the first two months of the same quarter a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU