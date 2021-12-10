PDD signs power purchase agreement with SECI for solar project in Leh

The Power Development Department (PDD) of Ladakh on Thursday singed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for buying 50 mega watts DC solar power, officials said.

The PPA was signed between chief engineer, PDD Ladakh, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Senior Manager (Projects), SECI, Debajyoti Bordoloi in the presence of Administrative Secretary, Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar.

The PPA is for buying power from the 50 MW solar project at Taru area in Leh with battery storage being developed under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP)-2015.

The power from this project will be bought by PDD at Rs 2.22 per unit, the officials added.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said this is a very prestigious project for Leh which will help in improving its power scenario in the coming days and meet all the electricity requirements of the people.

The MoU for this project was already signed between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh Administration, and SECI on April 6, 2021, he added.

