PE funds, hospital groups eye regional chains with a sizable footprint

The consolidation in health care seems to have moved to regional hospitals. Last week, Everstone bought majority stake in Pune-based Sahyadri Hospitals, which runs eight hospitals in Pune, Nashik and Karad (871 beds) in Maharashtra.

Few others which could join the consolidation wave are Hyderabad-based Sunshine Hospitals (1,000 beds, four locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha) and Punjab-based multi-specialty hospital Ivy Hospitals. Fosun International is said to be interested in Ivy Hospitals, which has hospitals in seven locations in Punjab. Investors, both private ...