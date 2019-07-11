PE Round-Up: Byju's raises $150 mn led by Qatar Investment Authority

Ed-tech unicorn Byju’s said it has raised $150 million in a fresh round of funding led by sov­e­reign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority. Other investors included Owl Ventures, an investor in education technology. In January, it invested $200 million in Airtel Africa, a subs­idiary of Bharti Airtel. The latest transaction is likely to value Byju’s at over $5 billion.

Logistics platform Ezyhaul pockets $16-mn funding

Singapore-based logistics technology platform Ezyhaul has raised $16 million in its Series B funding round, the company said in a state­m­ent. The company’s platform connects medium and large businesses with logistical requi­r­ements to providers. Clients can make online bookings for both domestic and cross-border transportation services. Ezyhaul entered India last year after raising $5 million in its Series A funding round.

Blume Ventures pumps $2.5 mn in HealthAssure

HealthAssure, an online aggregator of primary healthcare services, has raised $2.5 million (Rs 17.15 crore) from early-stage venture capital firm Blume Ventures in its Series A round of funding. The company will use the funds to boost its data capabilities by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning tools and create new products, it said in a statement.



HealthAssure has tie-ups with hospitals, clinics, laboratories, doctors and insurance to offer healthcare schemes for corporate employees. It claims to have a network of more than 4,000 primary care centres across 1,100 cities.