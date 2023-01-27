JUST IN
PE/VC investments dip 29% YoY to $54.2 bn in 2022 amid funding woes
Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner
Start-ups beyond the founders: 2023 seems to be the year of changing roles
PhonePe investors had to pay Rs 8,000 cr taxes to shift base to India: CEO
BharOS opens doors for OEMs, companies; already in talks with 8 entities
Climate tech start-up Ecozen raises $25 mn to expand beyond agriculture
Healtech startup Innovaccer lays off 15% employees amid structural rejig
Venture capital investments in Indian start-ups plunge 38% in 2022: Report
SoftBank-backed InMobi lays off 50-70 staffers, cites performance as reason
Indian fintech start-up funding fell 47% in 2022, says Tracxn report
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Start-ups Â» News
DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Go First for Bangalore airport incident
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PE/VC investments dip 29% YoY to $54.2 bn in 2022 amid funding woes

Despite this decline, 2022 marks the second-best year for PE/VC investments in India to date; dip largely due to smaller deal sizes amid stable volumes

Topics
Private Equities | Venture Capital | fundings

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Venture Capital
Domestic factors like the poor performance of IPOs of recently listed new economy companies has also affected PE/VC sentiment

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments were down 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2022, to $54.2 billion across 1,211 deals, including 129 large ones (worth over $100 million, totalling $36.7 billion). This compares with $75.9 billion in investments across 1,269 deals the previous year, according to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Private Equities

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 17:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.