PE/VC investments dip 29% YoY to $54.2 bn in 2022 amid funding woes

Private equity and (PE/VC) investments were down 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2022, to $54.2 billion across 1,211 deals, including 129 large ones (worth over $100 million, totalling $36.7 billion). This compares with $75.9 billion in investments across 1,269 deals the previous year, according to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup.