PepsiCo's India business logs single-digit growth in December quarter

PepsiCo turned around its India business in the October-December quarter when operations grew in high single-digit, said the company in an earnings call Thursday.
India business for the maker of Pepsi Cola and Lays snacks remained below par compared with Brazil, where it recorded a double-digit growth in revenue,
While in the local market, it's snacks portfolio has been a key growth driver for the past few years, the company fared well in the beverages segment in December quarter. PepsiCo, that markets popular aerated drinks like Mountain Dew, Pepsi and 7UP, gained share in India's beverages market, the company said.
