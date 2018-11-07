PEs are going to see healthy growth in life sciences: K V Ramakrishna

Almost a decade after it raised its first life sciences fund, Kotak Private Equity Group is in the process of raising the second one. K V Ramakrishna, chief executive officer, to Sohini Das.

Edited excerpts: What is the size of the fund? The target is Rs 5 billion, with a greenshoe (over-allotment) option of Rs 5 billion. What returns do you expect? In line with past experience, we expect over 20 per cent IRR (internal rate of return) from individual investments. What returns did you get in your first life sciences fund? Realised returns are over 27 per cent ...