JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

GSK Consumer merger sets stage for Hindustan Unilever, Nestle face-off
Business Standard

Phoenix Mills seems to be firing on all cylinders; investors rejoice

Its crown jewels - High Street Phoenix and Palladium - clocked an average trading density of Rs 3,620 per sq ft per month last quarter

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

Phoenix Mills seems to be firing on all cylinders. Besides 30 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 91.85 crore in Q3FY20, the company is doing well on several business metrics. While it had a muted H1FY20 performance with consumption growth of just 3 per cent across its malls, last quar­ter it saw consumption growth of 10 per cent (year-on year) YoY and rental income growth of 8 per cent.

Investors are also cheering the performance of the company. On February 25, the stock of Phoenix Mills hit an all-time high of Rs 980. The stock has jumped 29 per cent since the beginning of the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, March 01 2020. 21:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU