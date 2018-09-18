PhonePe to roll back PoS plan after facility hurdle, may stay with QR codes

PhonePe, the digital payments wallet of e-commerce major Flipkart, is rethinking its plan for a million Point of Sale (PoS) machines in the country, sources said. The Bengaluru-based company faced manufacturing hurdles for these, as also reluctance from both sellers and customers. Hence the rethink.

Instead, it might use QR-code technology to push offline transactions, it is learnt. As an experiment, the company distributed as many as 10,000 PoS machines in Bengaluru since last October. PhonePe had said during the launch that these machines had been indigenously designed, being ...